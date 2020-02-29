By the Numbers: Cal MBB vs. Utah
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's senior day in Berkeley, as the Bears play their last home game in Haas on the 2019-20 season. Cal has a chance to sweep a home series for only the second time all year as they welcome Utah to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news