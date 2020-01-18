News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 14:01:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

By the Numbers: Cal MBB vs. UCLA

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Cal comes off a tough loss to USC on Thursday night, heading to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA. After a game where the Bears struggled both offensively and defensively, they'll have an opportunity...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}