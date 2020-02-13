By the Numbers: Cal MBB vs. Arizona
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cal returns to the much friendlier confines of Haas Pavilion for a home date against Arizona after getting swept at the mountain schools. Cal is 10-3 on the year at Haas, as they try to pull an ups...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news