 Cal Football By the Numbers: Big Game 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-18 17:21:18 -0600') }} football Edit

By the Numbers: Big Game 2021

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Taking a look at the numbers that define both Cal and Stanford heading into the 124th edition of the Big Game.

Cal vs. UW Stats
Cal Stanford

Points Per Game

22.9

22.0

Points Per Game Allowed

22.2

30.3

Rushing Yards per Game

159.9

95.0

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

130.8

230.7

Yards per Rush

4.7

3.4

Yards per Rush Allowed

3.8

5.4

Passing Yards per Game

230.3

217.1

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

231.8

196.2

Yards per Attempt

6.9

7.1

Yards per Attempt Allowed

6.9

7.1

Yards per game

390.2

312.1

Yards per Game allowed

362.6

426.9

Yards per play

5.8

5.4

Yards per play allowed

5.4

6.1

Turnovers

6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)

15 (10 INTs, 5 Fumbles)

Turnovers Forced

15 (11 INTs, 4 Fumbles)

6 (4 INT, 2 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

55 of 132 (42%)

41 of 121(34%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

59 of 135 (44%)

61 of 135 (45%)

Time of Possession per Game

30:41

28:25

A couple points of note between the two Bay Area rival schools:

- The turnover ratio between the two teams is exactly flip-flopped, though Stanford has done it in 10 games as opposed to Cal's 9. Stanford's Tanner McKee has only thrown half of the Cardinal's 10 INTs, with QBs not named McKee throwing the other 5.

- Stanford's 95 yards rushing per game is the lowest total in the Pac-12 right now, Cal's total ranks sixth in the conference

- Cal has the fewest turnovers (tied with Toledo) and fewest fumbles (tied with Missouri and Nevada) in the country

- Cal is giving up only 16.6 points per game over the previous five games

Statistical Leaders
Cal Stanford

Passing

Chase Garbers: 171-269 (63.6%) 1979 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs

Tanner McKee: 160-247 (64.8%), 1916 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs

Rushing

Damien Moore: 98 carries, 512 yards, 6 TDs

Nathaniel Peat: 70 carries, 382 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving

Kekoa Crawford: 28 receptions, 408 yards

Trevon Clark: 26 receptions, 469 yards, 3 TDs

Elijah Higgins: 37 receptions, 449 yards, 4 INTs

Benjamin Yurosek: 32 receptions, 502 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles

Daniel Scott: 56 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 3 INTs

Marqez Bimage: 7 TFLs

Levani Damuni: 75 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks

Gabe Reid: 8.5 TFLs

Sacks

Cameron Goode: 4.5 sacks

Stephen Herron: 3 sacks

Coverage

Daniel Scott, Elijah Hicks, Nate Ruchena: 3 INTs each

Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups

Kyu Blu Kelly: 2 INTs, 9 Pass Breakups

- Garbers is leading the conference in total offense per game with 293.0, which ranks him 18th in the country. He hasn't thrown an interception in 120 attempts as well.

- Scott, Hicks, and Rutchena are all collectively tied for 2nd in the Pac-12 in interceptions

- Kelly for Stanford is the Pac-12 leader in passes defended, while Ben Yurosek has 3 90+ yard receiving games, the only P5 tight end to accomplish that

PFF Grade Comparison
Cal Stanford

Overall

83.6

66.6

Offense

76.7

68.6

Passing

79.1

61.5

Pass Blocking

64.9

56.5

Receiving

67.7

70.8

Running

88.5

71.4

Run Blocking

63.1

64.7

Defense

81.7

52.6

Run Defense

71.8

32.2

Tackling

55.9

57.8

Pass Rush

76.4

71.7

Coverage

78.8

70.8

Special Teams

68.7

81.6
