By the Numbers: Big Game 2021
Taking a look at the numbers that define both Cal and Stanford heading into the 124th edition of the Big Game.
|Cal
|Stanford
|
Points Per Game
|
22.9
|
22.0
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
22.2
|
30.3
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
159.9
|
95.0
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
130.8
|
230.7
|
Yards per Rush
|
4.7
|
3.4
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
3.8
|
5.4
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
230.3
|
217.1
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
231.8
|
196.2
|
Yards per Attempt
|
6.9
|
7.1
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
6.9
|
7.1
|
Yards per game
|
390.2
|
312.1
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
362.6
|
426.9
|
Yards per play
|
5.8
|
5.4
|
Yards per play allowed
|
5.4
|
6.1
|
Turnovers
|
6 (5 INTs, 1 Fumble)
|
15 (10 INTs, 5 Fumbles)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
15 (11 INTs, 4 Fumbles)
|
6 (4 INT, 2 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
55 of 132 (42%)
|
41 of 121(34%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
59 of 135 (44%)
|
61 of 135 (45%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
30:41
|
28:25
A couple points of note between the two Bay Area rival schools:
- The turnover ratio between the two teams is exactly flip-flopped, though Stanford has done it in 10 games as opposed to Cal's 9. Stanford's Tanner McKee has only thrown half of the Cardinal's 10 INTs, with QBs not named McKee throwing the other 5.
- Stanford's 95 yards rushing per game is the lowest total in the Pac-12 right now, Cal's total ranks sixth in the conference
- Cal has the fewest turnovers (tied with Toledo) and fewest fumbles (tied with Missouri and Nevada) in the country
- Cal is giving up only 16.6 points per game over the previous five games
|Cal
|Stanford
|
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 171-269 (63.6%) 1979 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Tanner McKee: 160-247 (64.8%), 1916 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 98 carries, 512 yards, 6 TDs
|
Nathaniel Peat: 70 carries, 382 yards, 3 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Kekoa Crawford: 28 receptions, 408 yards
Trevon Clark: 26 receptions, 469 yards, 3 TDs
|
Elijah Higgins: 37 receptions, 449 yards, 4 INTs
Benjamin Yurosek: 32 receptions, 502 yards, 2 TDs
|
Tackles
|
Daniel Scott: 56 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 3 INTs
Marqez Bimage: 7 TFLs
|
Levani Damuni: 75 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks
Gabe Reid: 8.5 TFLs
|
Sacks
|
Cameron Goode: 4.5 sacks
|
Stephen Herron: 3 sacks
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott, Elijah Hicks, Nate Ruchena: 3 INTs each
Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups
|
Kyu Blu Kelly: 2 INTs, 9 Pass Breakups
- Garbers is leading the conference in total offense per game with 293.0, which ranks him 18th in the country. He hasn't thrown an interception in 120 attempts as well.
- Scott, Hicks, and Rutchena are all collectively tied for 2nd in the Pac-12 in interceptions
- Kelly for Stanford is the Pac-12 leader in passes defended, while Ben Yurosek has 3 90+ yard receiving games, the only P5 tight end to accomplish that
|Cal
|Stanford
|
Overall
|
83.6
|
66.6
|
Offense
|
76.7
|
68.6
|
Passing
|
79.1
|
61.5
|
Pass Blocking
|
64.9
|
56.5
|
Receiving
|
67.7
|
70.8
|
Running
|
88.5
|
71.4
|
Run Blocking
|
63.1
|
64.7
|
Defense
|
81.7
|
52.6
|
Run Defense
|
71.8
|
32.2
|
Tackling
|
55.9
|
57.8
|
Pass Rush
|
76.4
|
71.7
|
Coverage
|
78.8
|
70.8
|
Special Teams
|
68.7
|
81.6