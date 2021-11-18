By the Numbers: Big Game 2021

Taking a look at the numbers that define both Cal and Stanford heading into the 124th edition of the Big Game.

A couple points of note between the two Bay Area rival schools:

- The turnover ratio between the two teams is exactly flip-flopped, though Stanford has done it in 10 games as opposed to Cal's 9. Stanford's Tanner McKee has only thrown half of the Cardinal's 10 INTs, with QBs not named McKee throwing the other 5.

- Stanford's 95 yards rushing per game is the lowest total in the Pac-12 right now, Cal's total ranks sixth in the conference

- Cal has the fewest turnovers (tied with Toledo) and fewest fumbles (tied with Missouri and Nevada) in the country

- Cal is giving up only 16.6 points per game over the previous five games