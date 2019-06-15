June has been a prime month for Cal football in the recruiting game, and Jake Muller , TE from Capistrano Valley, is the newest member of Cal's class of 2020. Muller visited Cal on May 31st, and made his commitment today, picking the Bears over an offer from Utah State. Marques Tuiasosopo was the main recruiter for the southern California tight end.

I am incredibly excited to announce that I have verbally committed to The University Of California Berkeley to continue my football and academic career! Thank you to all of my family and coaches who believed in me. Go Bears!! @therealTUI @capofootball @CoachSeanCurtis pic.twitter.com/JMZj2Bm9Ol

1. Muller joins ILB Muelu Iosefa and DL Stanley McKenzie in committing this week

2. Muller is a commitment at a much needed position for the Bears in 2020, as Cal has only three scholarship tight ends on the roster at the current juncture.

3. The 6'5" Muller fills a lot of what Cal wants in a tight end, a big body that can catch the ball over the middle, run after the catch, and fulfill the need for a big target.

4. Muller also has shown an ability to line up all over the field, either attached to the line or split out

5. Cal's looking for another tight end after Muller as well, but this did give the Bears even more momentum on the recruiting trail

6. The 10th commitment of the 2020 class took place on June 15th. The 10th commit of the 2019 class took place on June 14th, 2018 (Ben Coleman)

7. Muller's commitment bumps the Bears past Stanford in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.