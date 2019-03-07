Buhach DB Trey Paster on a Return Visit to Cal
Last weekend, Cal hosted a handful of prospects, one of the most important being Buhach DB Trey Paster. Paster attended Cal's junior day in January, got offered a couple weeks later, and came back ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news