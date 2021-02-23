Breaking Down the Geep Chryst Hire
With Marques Tuiasosopo heading to Rice just days away from spring ball opening, the Bears faced an unsavory prospect: opening a critical piece of off-season work without a tight end coach at all. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news