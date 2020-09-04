A couple of big things stand out in the distribution of the offers by state and position:

- California holds a plurality of the offers, as expected, but there's emerging trends in the class in other states

- Nevada, which Cal has only had two commits from since Justin Wilcox got to Cal (both in the transition class of 2017), has six offers. Part of that is due to a good crop of players at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, but there's also three out in Reno, where Angus McClure was at Nevada prior to coming to Cal.

- The state of Washington, where Cal's had some success, also has a great group of 2022 prospects, especially on the offensive line. Four of the seven offers in the state for Cal have gone to offensive linemen.

- RB recruiting is a little more national in 2022 so far, with offers out to RBs from Georgia, Washington, New York, Arizona, and Colorado, in addition to California.

- Strengths of this class so far appear to be on offense, as there's a ton of strong offensive line candidates along with a handful of talented wideouts and tight ends that Cal is targeting in the early going.