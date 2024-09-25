Breakdown: Reviewing Cal's 14-9 loss to Florida State
In an all-too-familiar sight for longtime Cal fans, the Bears pulled defeat out of the jaws of victory Saturday night. From pre-snap penalties to crucial missed field goals, the team made several critical mistakes that ultimately cost it the game. Here is a look back at five takeaways after reviewing the Bears’ first loss of the season.
Struggles against winless teams continues
The Bears are now 0-7 when facing winless opponents (with multiple losses) under Justin Wilcox as the head coach: 2018 vs. UCLA (0-5), 2020 vs. Oregon State (0-2) and Stanford (0-2), 2021 vs. Arizona (0-8), 2022 vs. Notre Dame (0-2) and Colorado (0-5), 2024 vs. FSU (0-3). Many of these games came down to the last second, often with crucial mistakes from the Bears costing them.
This was the same story against an 0-3 Florida State team on Saturday. The Bears outgained the Seminoles 410-284 in yardage, but were 2 for 5 on red zone attempts. Cal’s key struggles were in pass protection and discipline, which especially cost the Bears in the final few possessions. As they head into the bye week and prepare for a ranked Miami team, they have plenty to work on.
