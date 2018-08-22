It was just time for Brayden Rohme.

"I just really sat down, thought some things to myself," Rohme said, "talked with my coaches, talked with my family, and we all just agreed that it would be the best fit for me, and just made the decision when it felt right."

The Perry offensive tackle surprised a few with his commitment to the Bears Tuesday morning, as he texted the Cal coaches of his intentions before officially announcing Tuesday afternoon.

"Coach Greatwood and Ragle and Wilcox were all fired up," Rohme noted, "I was excited to see that, and I'm just excited to go down there and hang out with those guys again"

The 6'6" offensive lineman also got a lot of love from his fellow commits, as he got added to the class group-chat.

"They all added me in their group chats," Rohme said, "they all congratulated me and welcomed me in."

Rohme committed to Cal over offers from Nebraska, Oregon, and Iowa State, and was scheduled to take visits to the former two.

"Those are off the table," Rohme said

At the end of the day, there were three areas that sealed the deal for Rohme.

"Academically, the degree you get from there is awesome," Rohme said, "Location, getting out of the heat is always nice. Just the culture they have there, the coaches, just enjoyed everything about it. It feels good finally, I get to go to a school I want to go to."

Now Rohme gets to focus on his senior season at Perry, as the Pumas are coming off their first game, a 59-33 loss to Pinnacle, but he's looking forward to seeing their new quarterback grow.

"Offense played a pretty good game, we have a new quarterback (2020 QB Chubba Purdy, younger brother of Iowa State QB Brock Purdy)," Rohme noted, "we have to get the offense figured out, but I know he's going to improve over the next few games and I'm excited to watch him grow. I know our defense will do their job, so I think we'll make a lot of improvements throughout our season."