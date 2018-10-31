Brayden Rohme on Visiting for Cal's 'Program-Changing' Win over UW
It couldn't have been a better weekend for recruiting, as the Bears made their mark in a 12-10 win over Washington in front of a handful of recruits, including Brayden Rohme, an offensive line comm...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news