Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 17:16:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Boubacar Coulibaly likes what Cal has to offer

Mdmxeyuvkjnupkj4ti0m
Boubacar Coulibaly
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport.com
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

The latest Cal men’s basketball prospect to catch up with GoldenBearReport.com is 2020 center Boubacar Coulibaly out of San Gabriel Academy in San Gabriel, CA. With big men being a focus for Cal in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}