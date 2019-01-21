Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 14:23:16 -0600') }} football

Bishop O'Dowd WR/TE Sterling Stokes on his Weekend Visit to Berkeley

Sterling Stokes
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
This past weekend turned out to be a solid occasion for visitors, as Cal hosted a number of targets in the 2020 class, some with offers, some without. In the latter category, but in their backyard ...

{{ article.author_name }}