News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 15:35:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Bishop Amat RB Damien Moore on Cal Visit, When He'll Be Back in Berkeley

Ufc6dr6xlvlatvqbcxsh
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

One Moore has already played in Beau Baldwin's offense, so how about one more Moore?That's what Nick Edwards and company are trying to sell Bishop Amat RB Damien Moore on a visit to Cal this past w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}