Roderick Robinson II knows he is a wanted man, but he also knows he is getting closer to the time when he needs to begin narrowing his focus. The San Diego-Lincoln running back has started to gain steam as a prospect in the 2023 class, and that has brought more offers and coaches into the mix.

Robinson says he will be narrowing things down “soon” since he has a long-range plan of committing on Aug. 18, but for now he remains open to any school that wants to pursue him.

USC, UCLA, Miami and Texas A&M are a few new programs in the mix while schools such as Arizona, Cal and Oregon have been part of the process for a while now. Robinson has already shined on the camp circuit and that has led to increased attention after his successful junior season.

So far he continues to enjoy the process, though he knows the time will come to eventually reach a decision.

“It’s a blessing, it really is,” he said of his increased recruiting attention. “But, you can only go to one school. So, I just continue to stay humble and keep working. Hopefully I’ll find that home and go there and do whatever I can do to be the best running back I can be, and hopefully go to the NFL.”

There have been a number of programs that have long been involved in pursuing the big back, who was named the Running Back MVP at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Cal is one of the schools that has never let off the gas in its pursuit of Robinson. He was offered by the Bears in the summer and has already been able to make a visit out to Berkeley previously.