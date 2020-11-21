All the little things tend to add up, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Despite a lead in yardage, third down conversions, explosive plays, and a whole host of other metrics, Cal was done in by a handful of big plays for Oregon State in a 31-27 loss to the Beavers. A final comeback drive was snuffed out as a Chase Garbers pass was intercepted off a tipped ball with goal to go.



Oregon State came out of the gates with a 75 touchdown run by Jermar Jefferson to start the game, putting the Bears in an immediate hole. It was one of a handful of big plays that the Bears gave up on the afternoon. Those included a 35 yard TD pass to Teagan Quitoriano on a tight end leak play, a bad punt by Jamieson Sheahan to give the Beavers that field position, a big punt return by Trevon Bradford for 37 yards to set up another Oregon State touchdown, and a blocked punt to get the Beavers' up front for their game-winning score.

The Bears had a handful of special team issues throughout the day, with two long Nikko Remigio returns being called back and an extra point nearly being blocked.

Cal answered the initial Jefferson touchdown with a 75 yard touchdown drive with a 75 yard drive of their own, finishing with a 7 yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk. After a trading of punts and the Quitoriano score, Cal hit a deep shot to Jake Tonges to put them in the redzone, with Dario Longhetto hitting a 26 yard field goal.

The next Cal possession saw the Bears take a deep shot to Polk for 52 yards, but Garbers was intercepted in the end zone, as the Bears threw two red-zone interceptions on the day, only turning 40% of their red-zone opportunities turning into touchdowns.

Cal's sole touchdown from outside the redzone came on a 21 yard pass from Garbers to Kekoa Crawford, who finished with 10 receptions for 141 yards and a score in the second quarter, but the Bears noticeably slowed down on offense in the second half, putting up 122 yards and 3.4 yards per play after the first half saw them pile up 317 yards and 7 yards per play.

One of the few special teams positives came from Dario Longhetto, who knocked in a 52 yard field goal to end the first half.

The second half saw Cal struggle offensively, with Oregon State starting to move the ball more consistently, finishing a drive with a Philly special touchdown to Tristan Gebbia. Cal answered that with an Elijah Hicks interception, leading to a Tonges touchdown from two yards out.

Cal forced a three and out with Orin Patu, Cam Goode and Brett Johnson providing pressure, but a three and out and blocked punt led to the final Oregon State score, and Cal's final effort fell short.