Big Plays and Special Teams Errors Lead to 31-27 Loss to Oregon State
All the little things tend to add up, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Despite a lead in yardage, third down conversions, explosive plays, and a whole host of other metrics, Cal was done in by a handful of big plays for Oregon State in a 31-27 loss to the Beavers. A final comeback drive was snuffed out as a Chase Garbers pass was intercepted off a tipped ball with goal to go.
Oregon State came out of the gates with a 75 touchdown run by Jermar Jefferson to start the game, putting the Bears in an immediate hole. It was one of a handful of big plays that the Bears gave up on the afternoon. Those included a 35 yard TD pass to Teagan Quitoriano on a tight end leak play, a bad punt by Jamieson Sheahan to give the Beavers that field position, a big punt return by Trevon Bradford for 37 yards to set up another Oregon State touchdown, and a blocked punt to get the Beavers' up front for their game-winning score.
The Bears had a handful of special team issues throughout the day, with two long Nikko Remigio returns being called back and an extra point nearly being blocked.
Cal answered the initial Jefferson touchdown with a 75 yard touchdown drive with a 75 yard drive of their own, finishing with a 7 yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk. After a trading of punts and the Quitoriano score, Cal hit a deep shot to Jake Tonges to put them in the redzone, with Dario Longhetto hitting a 26 yard field goal.
The next Cal possession saw the Bears take a deep shot to Polk for 52 yards, but Garbers was intercepted in the end zone, as the Bears threw two red-zone interceptions on the day, only turning 40% of their red-zone opportunities turning into touchdowns.
Cal's sole touchdown from outside the redzone came on a 21 yard pass from Garbers to Kekoa Crawford, who finished with 10 receptions for 141 yards and a score in the second quarter, but the Bears noticeably slowed down on offense in the second half, putting up 122 yards and 3.4 yards per play after the first half saw them pile up 317 yards and 7 yards per play.
One of the few special teams positives came from Dario Longhetto, who knocked in a 52 yard field goal to end the first half.
The second half saw Cal struggle offensively, with Oregon State starting to move the ball more consistently, finishing a drive with a Philly special touchdown to Tristan Gebbia. Cal answered that with an Elijah Hicks interception, leading to a Tonges touchdown from two yards out.
Cal forced a three and out with Orin Patu, Cam Goode and Brett Johnson providing pressure, but a three and out and blocked punt led to the final Oregon State score, and Cal's final effort fell short.
Final stats for Cal OSU, as the Bears fall to 0-2. Rough loss for the Bears, who have some soul searching to do on a short week pic.twitter.com/EJKBCxFeQ0— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) November 21, 2020
Notebook
- Crawford had his first career 100 yard game, the first time Cal has had a player with double-digit receptions since Chad Hansen in 2016
- Cal had three new starters on the offensive line due to contact tracing issues, with Brayden Rohme, Matt Cindric and Brandon Mello starting for the Bears in place of Will Craig, Valentino Daltoso, and Jake Curhan. Mike Saffell went out in the first half, and Brian Driscoll played the rest of the game at center for him.
- In addition, Orin Patu had his first career start on defense in place of Braxten Croteau, who was also out due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The other players out included TE Collin Moore, RB Christopher Brown Jr., and nose guard Stanley McKenzie
- Cal had more explosive plays of 20+ yards in the first quarter than they did against UCLA, finishing with 5 explosive plays on the day. Oregon State finished with four.
- Cal had issues in the field position game, as the Bears gave Oregon State the ball inside the Bears' 40 on three occasions. Oregon State scored touchdowns on all three.
- First sack of the season is split between Cam Goode and Brett Johnson. Goode finished with 2.5 TFLs on the afternoon. The Bears haven't had much in the way of success in their pass rush this season.
- Two interceptions on the afternoon for both sides, as Elijah Hicks and Josh Drayden had one apiece (Cal scored off both), while Oregon State had two in the red-zone
- For the second consecutive week, Cal struggled to run the ball, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Marcel Dancy got the start, finishing with 17 carries for 76 yards (4.5 yards per carry), but the Bears didn't get much going behind him.
- Crawford and Tonges combined for 23 of the targets on Garbers' 42 attempts, with Tonges totaling 9 receptions for 55 yards and a score (the receptions are a career high)
- Defensively, Cal allowed over 30 points for the second consecutive week, something that hasn't happened to Cal since the 2017 season (where they allowed 30+ to USC, Oregon and Washington over a three game stretch)