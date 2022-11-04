If you leave from Jackson Harris' school it's a straight shot about 1 1/2 miles to California Memorial Stadium. The Berkeley High School standout receiver has been building a relationship with the staff at Cal during his high school career, and the hometown program pulled the trigger on an offer to the 6-foot-3 prospect last Friday.

Harris has put together an impressive senior season, and he has started to see increasing attention from college programs. The offer from Cal came at the same time Stanford offered becoming the first two Power Five schools on Harris' list.

Eastern Michigan, Cal Poly and UNLV have also offered him in recent weeks.

The big receiver has accounted for 22 touchdowns this season and around 1,300 yards, so he has not been shocked to see schools begin to increase their interest. He also understands that schools wanted to truly take their time to evaluate him and watch him in person before offering.

"I don't want to say it's expected, but me and my coaches and everybody that supported me with this process manifested it," he said. "I was so confident that my local university would come down and watch me play and recognize me as a player. Both local schools, Stanford and Cal, finally came around.

"I'm not gonna say finally, because I am a senior eval and it's a little bit harder to get exposure this late. I went to these games, I went to these recruiting clinics and talked to coach [Bobby] Kennedy and coach [Burl] Toler in person. I think that makes a difference. In recruiting you gotta be really persistent and diligent making sure you are advocating for yourself in this process. ... If you want to get recognized, and you got the talent to play Division I football, you gotta hold up your end of the bargain."

Being proactive helped him start the process of building a relationship with Toler, Cal's receivers coach, a while back leading to a connection that helped him on the path to picking up an offer from the Bears.