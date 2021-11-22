Ben Coleman and Lu-Magia Hearns III Pick Up Weekly Pac-12 Honors

LG Ben Coleman and CB Lu-Magia Hearns III picked up Pac-12 offensive lineman and freshman of the week awards respectively for their performances in the Big Game, the first Bears to take home weekly honors this season.

Coleman, who returned to the Cal lineup after missing the Arizona game, was a part of an offensive line that paved the way for 354 rushing yards against Stanford, the most Cal had in a game since 2008.

Per a Cal release, Coleman "had the highest internal grade of Cal's offensive linemen (90%)" and "had what Cal defines as four "above & beyond" plays against Stanford," including a down block that sprung Marcel Dancy's 76 yard touchdown run. He also had the highest pass blocking graded of any Cal offensive lineman (89.0) per Pro Football Focus.

Hearns had his first career interception against the Cardinal on the second play from scrimmage, and added four pass breakups and three tackles to his statline throughout the game. Hearns, out of De La Salle in Concord, routinely went against bigger wideouts and came out on top, as the five passes defended are the most by a Pac-12 defender in a game this season.

Stanford targeted Hearns nine times, completing four for 43 yards and an interception (good for a passer rating of 19.4).