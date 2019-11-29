News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 17:17:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with BruinBlitz.com

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal takes on UCLA Saturday evening in the Rose Bowl, and to help out with the preparation for that contest, Rick Kimbrel of BruinBlitz.com filled us in on the 4-7 UCLA squad that Cal will face.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}