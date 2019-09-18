Cal is looking to repeat what they did in 2017 against Ole Miss, as they head down to Oxford for an 11 AM (9 AM Pacific) start against the Rebels. RebelGrove.com's Neal McCready answered some questions about the state of Ole Miss, as Matt Luke's team comes into this matchup in a much different place than in 2017. (The companion to this piece, where five questions about the Golden Bears were answered, is here)



QB Matt Corral (Justin Ford - USA Today Sports)

TT: 1. Matt Luke brought in two coordinators that Cal is familiar with in Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre, what changes have they made in their tenures so far? NM: The changes have been pretty apparent. On defense, MacIntyre has scrapped the 4-2-5 for a more conventional 3-4 scheme that focuses on stopping the run and funneling plays back into the middle of the field. Rodriguez inherited an inexperienced/young unit and has switched from the pass-happy attack of former offensive coordinator Phil Longo to an offense far more reliant on the running game. I think Rodriguez would like to do more in the passing game, but he’s got a redshirt freshman quarterback who is still developing as a decision-maker. More than anything, both coordinators are trying to instill a new attitude. MacIntyre is trying to get his defense to play smarter football, and so far, it appears to be working. Rodriguez is pushing for that “hard edge” he’s always talked about throughout his career, and while the effort’s clearly there, it’s a work in progress that might be limited by a thin offensive line that isn’t as talented as some of the units that have been at Ole Miss the past several seasons. TT: 2. QB Matt Corral has been productive over the last couple games and he's a west coast kid, what does he bring to the table that's different from Jordan Ta'amu or Shea Patterson? NM: Corral is fearless. He’s athletic. He works hard. He’s conscientious. He wants to be great. For the most part, he’s off to a pretty solid start. Against Memphis, the Rebels had a horrific first half on offense, but he responded with a couple of third-quarter drives that got Ole Miss back into he game, one it eventually lost, 15-10. Against Arkansas a week later, Corral was very good, getting the ball out of his hands and making the Razorbacks pay for blitz calls that didn’t get home. Corral wasn’t perfect against Southeastern Louisiana, holding the ball too long at one point and floating a few passes that a better defensive secondary would’ve punished him for, but he was pretty good. He’s better in the pocket than Patterson ever was but he’s still developing some of the play-making skills Patterson has. He’s a different quarterback than Ta’amu. Corral is potentially the best of that trio. In fact, I think he almost certainly will be. However, this is just his fourth game and it’s easily his toughest test yet. TT: 3. The Ole Miss run defense has been particularly stingy statistically this year, what's changed with that unit to make them successful over the first quarter of the season? NM: This sounds elementary, but they’re lined up right. They’re coached better. MacIntyre has made it a point of emphasis to take the run away. Ole Miss has some talent up front in Benito Jones and Josiah Coatney, among others. Qaadir Sheppard and Charles Wiley, among others, have benefited from the switch to the 3-4. The Rebels’ linebacker play is much improved and there are a few defensive backs who have provided good run support. They’re tackling better and they swarm to the football better than in years past. There is still work to do, and it’s debatable if the emphasis on the run has made Ole Miss more vulnerable to the pass, but all in all, the Rebels’ defense is significantly better than it’s been in years.

RB Scottie Phillips (Justin Ford - USA Today Sports)