Bears Strike in Arizona, Landing Commitment from Flagstaff ATH Nick Morrow

For the fifth year in a row, Cal has landed a player out of the state of Arizona. This time, it's out of the northern part of the state, as opposed to the Phoenix metropolitan area that has been a boon for the Bears in years past. Nick Morrow, a 6'8", 255 lb. two-way player from Flagstaff, has announced his commitment to the Bears. Morrow is commit number twelve for Cal, and his positional flexibility is an interesting piece to watch moving forward.

Morrow picked Cal over offers from Baylor, UNLV and Northern Arizona, and is listed as an offensive lineman by Rivals, but the Bears are taking him as a big athlete, capable of playing on the offensive line, defensive line, or at tight end. Morrow earned his Cal offer with a strong workout in Berkeley back in June, as Charlie Ragle, his main recruiter, brought him up.

"Coach Ragle reached out a week or two ago and invited us to come up here," Morrow recalled then, "so we did. I did a little warm-up, did broad jump, and did some position stuff on the bags, I think it went pretty well."

Morrow's commitment continues an emphasis on size in Cal's 2022 class, likely joining Sioape Vatikani on the offensive line in the future. Morrow is a strong player still filling out his frame, squatting 500 lbs in offseason workouts at Flagstaff. He's still relatively raw, but guys with his frame and mobility don't come around often.