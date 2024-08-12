PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Bears set to host Cal Classic multi-team event this fall

The Bears will open the week-long event at Haas Pavilion against Air Force on Nov. 21.
The Bears will open the week-long event at Haas Pavilion against Air Force on Nov. 21. (Jeff Chiu | Associated Press)
Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Cal's men's basketball team will be bringing a multi-team event to Haas Pavilion this fall. The trend in recent years has been for programs to take part in MTEs to round out schedules with it seemingly becoming more difficult to find parters for traditional home and road matchups.

Last season, the first under head coach Mark Madsen, the Bears headed south to take part in the SoCal Challenge in Orange County where they faced UTEP, Tulane and San Diego State at JSerra High School late in November.

This year, the venue will be right at home with Madsen's program hosting Air Force, Sacramento State and new Division I program Mercyhurst in Berkeley between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27.

The first matchup for Cal will take place Nov. 21 when it takes on Air Force giving newcomer Rytis Petraitis the opportunity to face off with his former squad in his first season with the Bears.

Sac State will be the second opponent of the event for Madsen's squad as the Hornets make the trip to Haas Pavilion for a Nov. 24 meeting with the Bears. The even will round out for Cal with the first ever matchup against Mercyhurst, which is a program from Erie, Pennsylvania making its transition to Division I this year.

Air Force will play all three of its games at Haas Pavilion while Mercyhurst will head up to Sacramento State for its matchup with the Hornets on Nov. 30.

Cal last played Air Force in 2003 as part of the Golden Bear Classic. The Bears lost that game, 49-44, but hold a 4-3 lead in the all-time series with the Falcons. Cal has won both of its previous meetings with Sacramento State, but the two programs have not met on the hardwood since 1992.

The Bears will announce the rest of their 2024-25 schedule at a later time.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrIHRob3NlIGNhbGVuZGFycyDinJQ8YnI+PGJyPldlJiMzOTts bCBob3N0IHRoZSBDYWwgQ2xhc3NpYyB0aGlzIE5vdmVtYmVyITxicj48YnI+ Tm92LiAyMSDCuyBBaXIgRm9yY2U8YnI+Tm92LiAyNCDCuyBTYWNyYW1lbnRv IFN0YXRlPGJyPk5vdi4gMjcgwrsgTWVyY3lodXJzdDxicj48YnI+8J+TsCDC uyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaFNTd1d6MllFeiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2hTU3dXejJZRXo8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmVhcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0JlYXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV01H cWxQbGRXbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dNR3FsUGxkV208L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQ2FsIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBDYWxNQkJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsTUJCYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODIzMDczMDk4 NzcxNjkzNzgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMiwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
