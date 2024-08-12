Cal's men's basketball team will be bringing a multi-team event to Haas Pavilion this fall. The trend in recent years has been for programs to take part in MTEs to round out schedules with it seemingly becoming more difficult to find parters for traditional home and road matchups.

Last season, the first under head coach Mark Madsen, the Bears headed south to take part in the SoCal Challenge in Orange County where they faced UTEP, Tulane and San Diego State at JSerra High School late in November.

This year, the venue will be right at home with Madsen's program hosting Air Force, Sacramento State and new Division I program Mercyhurst in Berkeley between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27.

The first matchup for Cal will take place Nov. 21 when it takes on Air Force giving newcomer Rytis Petraitis the opportunity to face off with his former squad in his first season with the Bears.

Sac State will be the second opponent of the event for Madsen's squad as the Hornets make the trip to Haas Pavilion for a Nov. 24 meeting with the Bears. The even will round out for Cal with the first ever matchup against Mercyhurst, which is a program from Erie, Pennsylvania making its transition to Division I this year.

Air Force will play all three of its games at Haas Pavilion while Mercyhurst will head up to Sacramento State for its matchup with the Hornets on Nov. 30.

Cal last played Air Force in 2003 as part of the Golden Bear Classic. The Bears lost that game, 49-44, but hold a 4-3 lead in the all-time series with the Falcons. Cal has won both of its previous meetings with Sacramento State, but the two programs have not met on the hardwood since 1992.

The Bears will announce the rest of their 2024-25 schedule at a later time.