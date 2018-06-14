Bears Land Two Way Lineman Ben Coleman
It's been a good week for Cal, one that just got better with the commitment of Linfield Christian lineman Ben Coleman. Coleman, listed as three star offensive guard by Rivals, became the 10th pledge of the 2019 class for the Bears this afternoon, committing on his mother's birthday. Coleman joins Brian Driscoll and Spencer Brasch in committing to the Bears this week.
Coleman, who has been on the radar for the Bears since they offered last November, could play either way for the Bears going forward. On the graphic that he tweeted out, Coleman, a 6'3", 300 lb behemoth, is listed as a defensive lineman. With the Bears needing depth at nose in the early going, that's a place he could end up. Steve Greatwood has been recruiting him for a good portion of the cycle, and Coleman could easily make the switch over to offensive line. It's based on need at this point with Coleman, who's a productive player either way.
June 15th my rock was born! Today I decided to give her an early birthday present! Happy Birthday Mom, I love you! I’m headed to The Bay! Yaaaaaayyy Areaaaaaa! Romans 8:31! #BerkeleyBoyzzz 🐻🔵 pic.twitter.com/oxhhZolPNC— Ben Coleman™ (@_bencoleman62) June 14, 2018
Back in February when Coleman took a visit to Berkeley, Coleman had this to say about his future coach, Justin Wilcox.
"We had a period of time to go in there and just chat," Coleman said, "about football, about the future, and how he runs his program. I was super impressed on his values and what he holds the student athletes to be."
In that, Greatwood, Tony Tuioti, Gerald Alexander, and ST quality control coach Miguel Reveles played a big role in landing Coleman. Reveles was his initial point of contact with Cal.
Coleman's commitment has Cal breaking into the top 30 in the Rivals rankings. The 3-star lineman picked Cal over Utah, Oregon, Florida, and Nebrask, among plenty of others.