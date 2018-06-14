It's been a good week for Cal, one that just got better with the commitment of Linfield Christian lineman Ben Coleman. Coleman, listed as three star offensive guard by Rivals, became the 10th pledge of the 2019 class for the Bears this afternoon, committing on his mother's birthday. Coleman joins Brian Driscoll and Spencer Brasch in committing to the Bears this week.

Coleman, who has been on the radar for the Bears since they offered last November, could play either way for the Bears going forward. On the graphic that he tweeted out, Coleman, a 6'3", 300 lb behemoth, is listed as a defensive lineman. With the Bears needing depth at nose in the early going, that's a place he could end up. Steve Greatwood has been recruiting him for a good portion of the cycle, and Coleman could easily make the switch over to offensive line. It's based on need at this point with Coleman, who's a productive player either way.