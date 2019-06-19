News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 15:24:57 -0500') }} football Edit

ATH Trey Paster breaks down favorites

Nsu11vri0vjgmbc3dr21
Trey Paster
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Three-star athlete Trey Paster has narrowed his focus to five schools and the Merced (Calif.) Buhach standout said he would like to make his decision sometime in July.Below, Paster breaks down his ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}