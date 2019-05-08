ATH Nate Rutchena serious about Pac-12 program
IRVINE, Calif. - Nate Rutchena lives about 30 minutes from the Cal campus and so it was a big deal when he landed an offer from the Golden Bears.The three-star athlete from Danville (Calif.) Monte ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news