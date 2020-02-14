News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 11:06:30 -0600') }} football Edit

ATH Kaleb Higgins has great Pac-12, Big 10 trips

Kaleb Higgins
Kaleb Higgins
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Kaleb Higgins recently visited Cal and Nebraska, loved both trips and the Golden Bears and Huskers will definitely stay high on his list as his recruitment moves forward.The...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}