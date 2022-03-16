This is the time of year when things begin to change for so many recruits. The time after National Signing Day becomes a race for college programs as they begin to build the next recruiting class. Some schools start that process earlier than others with January, February and March being a big time for new offers to go out.

Caleb Lomu is one of the prospects who has seen his stock rise since the calendar turned to 2022, and he has continued to add new offers to his list in recent weeks. The offensive lineman from Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona now has options across the country after a busy couple of months.

He is using this time of year to focus on track and field, but he is also making progress learning more about the schools in the mix on the football side with his stock quickly on the rise.

“They notice things about me that I don’t even notice about myself,” he said. “They see little details, and they know I can be great. That’s something I really like about the coaches.”

Lomu was recently one of the standout performers at the Under Armour NEXT camp in Southern California where he was able to showcase his athleticism and strong technique against some of the more talented defensive linemen in the region.

The 6-foot-5 lineman is always keeping up with his recruitment, and so far it has been a productive offseason for Lomu.

“It’s been amazing,” he said of the recruitment process heading into the spring. “I got a lot of good options, so I’m excited to take some visits. The offseason has been pretty good. I got a new trainer, and I’m just working with him. It’s really awesome working with a few other dudes from Arizona and just excited about this offseason, and I can’t wait to go see some schools.”

Cal is one of the programs that jumped into the race with an offer last month, and he has continued to build a solid relationship with the coaches up in Berkeley. Though he has not been able to get on campus yet with the Bears, Lomu is expecting to make the trip at some point to help him get a better feel for the program.

So far, things have started on the right foot as gets to know offensive line coach Angus McClure and the rest of the Cal coaches.