The defensive backfield in the 2020 class just got stronger, as Antioch defensive back Dejuan Butler committed to the Bears this morning. Butler, originally offered last June, chose the Bears over offers from UCLA, Hawaii, and Colorado State among others, and he's the 13th commitment of the 2020 class.

Butler, long one of Cal's top defensive back targets, quietly visited Cal right before the start of the dead period. The Antioch defensive back boasts a reported 4.5 40 yard dash, and per Maxpreps, recorded 48 tackles, 1 TFL, 9 passes broken up and an interception in 2018.