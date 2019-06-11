The official visit weekends of June have proved fruitful, this week with Mililani (HI) OLB Muelu Iosefa. The Hawaiian linebacker picked the Bears Tuesday night, after a weekend official visit to Berkeley. Iosefa picked the Bears over offers from Nebraska, the Oregon schools, USC, Arizona, and Utah.

Iosefa, listed at 6'3", 220 lbs, ranks as the fourth best player in the state of Hawaii in the 2020 class. He's also the first player from the state of Hawaii to commit to Cal since Drew Kobayashi in the class of 2016. Iosefa joins Andy Alfieri and Isaiah Young on the defensive side of the ball in the class, the eighth member of the group.