Andre Kelly Posts Career Highs as Cal Survives SUU in 2OTs, 75-68

Despite basketball being a team game, you need individual plays. Cal got that from two sources tonight. Grant Anticevich kept Cal alive on a jumpshot with 7 seconds left in the first overtime, then hit a 3 in the second overtime to put the Bears ahead for good. Then Andre Kelly, who had kept the Bears afloat all night, hit a late in the shot clock three to give the Bears a game clinching lead. Kelly finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs in a 75-68 double overtime win over Southern Utah, one the Bears needed to have before a tough trip to Florida for the Fort Myers Classic. The senior big hadn't practiced the two days prior to the game due to a sprained ankle suffered against San Diego, "Until this afternoon, the swelling was still apparent," head coach Mark Fox said, "we finally got the swelling down and he felt good enough in warmups to play. I think Andre has great hands, I think he had a productive evening and I think he could play a lot better obviously. He has been through enough adversity, as well as Grant, that when it got down to it at the end, they're like 'okay, we've been through enough, it's time to win,' he made some really critical plays." Those critical plays were needed, on a night where Cal struggled offensively outside of Kelly, Anticevich, and Sam Alajiki.

It didn't start cleanly for Cal, as they didn't score their first points for over six minutes. Cal missed their first seven shots and turned the ball over five times before Jalen Celestine hit a 3 with 13:53 left in the half. After that stretch, Cal would make 11 of their next 14 shots, with Sam Alajiki hitting two straight threes, along with Andre Kelly nailing three straight field goals to give the Bears a 29-27 lead. Cal's defense played well enough in the early going, holding Southern Utah to 12-30 shooting in that stretch, but as Cal's offense went cold, Southern Utah went to John Knight repeatedly, with Knight scoring 16 of his 30 points in the first frame. Cal trailed 12-30 at halftime because of it. Another half starting slump was stopped by a Jalen Celestine score, but Southern Utah built an early 10 point lead with the Bears missing from all angles. Kelly and Anticevich would keep the Bears in it, with a couple midrange jumpers, and Anticevich would close the gap with another 3. Joel Brown would get intentionally fouled on a runout, made one of the two free throws and had a putback to put the Bears up for the first time in the half. Cal made one of their biggest defensive moves of the game during that 14-2 run, with Alajiki seeing extended playing time on Knight as his primary defender. The 6'7" forward from Ireland played 26 minutes, with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks as the Bears needed an answer. "We were having a real hard time with that kid's strength," Fox said, "and Sam is a real strong and powerful guy, we went with that lineup and he did a great job." "We saw he was a physical player, I was as physical as he was," Alajiki added, "maybe even more physical. I had three blocks on him, I thought I did a good job on him." Cal would stay tied with the Thunderbirds, as Anticeivch's late midrange jumper, following a dunk attempt by the Aussie that was blocked, was matched by a layup by Maisen Fausett, which sent the Bears to overtime. Cal would rely on two Kelly jumpers to put them ahead in the first extra frame, but a Fausett three put Cal down 2 with 25 seconds to go. Anticevich would hit a tying shot to send it into double OT, where the two senior forwards would take over and seal out Cal's second win of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0cyBoZXJlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9l ZXl4a0MxRFFDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWV5eGtDMURRQzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWwgUml2YWxzIChAQ2FsUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbFJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MTU2NjkxNzgw MjUzMjg3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Notes and Thoughts