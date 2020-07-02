After having a successful sophomore campaign, Cal guard Matt Bradley looks to have an even more successful junior season and hopefully boost his NBA draft stock even further. Cal hasn't had a player drafted since Ivan Rabb in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft, and Bradley could be the next Bear to go to the league. Strengths: Right off the bat, one strength of Bradley is his 6’4”, 220 pound frame. He’s built like former NBA All-Star Deron Williams, a little bigger than Williams, who was listed at 6’3”, 210 pounds at Illinois. Like Williams, Bradley has a quick first step and plays with physicality. He can beat guys off the dribble, finishes through contact, and all in all isn’t afraid to put his body on the line. He has a great combination of size and quickness for the NBA level. He also has a great vertical jump, capable of throwing it down on opponents.

In addition to having the physical tools, Bradley has developed a polished game and kept up his scoring production from his high school days. As a freshman, Bradley averaged 10.8 points per game on 41.1% shooting from the field, 47.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 79.1% shooting from the foul line in 28.4 minutes of action per game. As a sophomore, Bradley took a significant leap, averaging 17.5 points per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, 38.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 86.8% shooting from the foul line in 33.2 minutes of action per game. What allowed Bradley to take a step up was a combination of having more on his shoulders to begin with and also his willingness to improve his game and take on the scoring burden. He became more crafty in terms of diversifying his game. He does a great job of isolating and scoring off the dribble, creating space with his crossover or jab step and taking the ball to the rim. He is effective both in transition and in half-court sets. He can catch and shoot from 3 or create his own space from deep as well.

One consistent thing we’ve seen from Bradley during his entire Cal career is his clutch play. He hit a huge game winner to beat Washington last season and has never shied away from taking big shots, something that has been his MO since his AAU days. He thrives under pressure and has shown he has what it takes to step up in crunch time. On defense, Bradley has the physical tools to guard both point guards and shooting guards and has shown a willingness to put his body on the line, drawing charges at a solid rate. While he’s known more for his offensive abilities, Bradley can hold his own on defense. He also averaged a pretty solid 4.3 defensive rebounds per game last season, so he isn’t afraid to go in the paint and crash the boards. Weaknesses: When assessing his NBA outlook, the biggest question mark for Bradley is what position does he project to be? Most NBA shooting guards are at least 6’5” and are typically longer than Bradley is. So, while he does have a great physical profile, his physical profile is better suited for a point guard than a shooting guard. If you look at Bradley’s playing style, it’s clear that is a scoring oriented shooting guard. He averaged just 1.5 assists per game last season and didn’t do much in terms of facilitating. Part of that was by design as he was asked to be the top scorer for Cal, but if he is to boost his NBA draft stock, he’ll want to be able to convince NBA teams that he can some play point guard and become a better facilitator. He's capable of being a facilitator in transition, he'll have to show more of it.