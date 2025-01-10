Analysis: Cal's Andrej Stojakovic dismantling perception of his game

Many people close to the Cal basketball team probably could have predicted that incoming Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic would emerge this season as the Bears’ primary scoring option. He had the highlight reel, the transfer portal ranking, and maybe the most enticing (or distracting) thing about him: he has the famous Stojakovic name as the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic.

And only knowing those three things, many Cal fans expected Andrej Stojakovic to play like his father Peja Stojakovic, albeit a very modern and raw version of what Peja was as a basketball player. There was an expectation that Andrej would be a deadeye sharpshooter from beyond the arc just like Peja. For some reason, there is a tendency to expect the children of professional basketball players to take on some of the primary traits of their parents, like Dell Curry and Stephen Curry,

It might be stating the obvious, but Andrej Stojakovic is not a sharpshooter. He’s excellent from beyond the arc, but the way he’s helping Cal right now as its leading scorer comes from his ability to drive and finish in the lane, his feel as an off-ball slasher and the thing that has been the most surprising — his ability to draw fouls on these attacks into the paint.