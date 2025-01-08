Analysis: Cal's 3-point defense remains a concern as ACC play rolls on

GAME INFO
Who: Cal (7-7, 0-3 ACC; last game: 80-68 loss to Clemson) vs. Virginia (8-6, 1-2; last game: 70-50 loss to Louisville)
When: 8:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ESPNU | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Jerod Haase (analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (analyst)
All-time series: Virginia leads 2-0
Odds: Cal (-4.5), O/U (132.5) – via BetMGM
Three games into Cal’s inaugural season in the ACC, the Bears have yet to win a single conference game. Offensively, Cal (7-7, 0-3) has demonstrated its ability to keep up with this unfamiliar batch of teams, but Mark Madsen’s team has been a sieve leaking points all across the floor, defensively.
In those three ACC games, the Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 54.8% from the field and score 85 points a game. Maybe more alarmingly, teams are killing them from beyond the arc, shooting a combined 45% from that area of the floor.
And on the season, Cal is ranked 339th out of the 352 Division I teams, allowing 37.6% on 3-pointers. That 8.6% difference, from what was already a highly suspect 3-point defense, should spell out why this Cal basketball team is struggling to win right now.
Cal’s 3-point defense issues stems from many different places but let’s start with its lack of a high-quality perimeter defender. We haven’t seen BJ Omot against the upper echelon of teams on the schedule because of his unfortunate injury that has kept him out most of this season. But it's more than fair to say that the Bears sorely miss the length and athleticism he provides on the perimeter.