Analysis: Cal's 3-point defense remains a concern as ACC play rolls on

Three games into Cal’s inaugural season in the ACC, the Bears have yet to win a single conference game. Offensively, Cal (7-7, 0-3) has demonstrated its ability to keep up with this unfamiliar batch of teams, but Mark Madsen’s team has been a sieve leaking points all across the floor, defensively.

In those three ACC games, the Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 54.8% from the field and score 85 points a game. Maybe more alarmingly, teams are killing them from beyond the arc, shooting a combined 45% from that area of the floor.