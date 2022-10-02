Cal's 28-9 loss Saturday at Washington State was disappointing at face value, as it drops the team to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12, but perhaps even more frustrating is that it came despite following an offensive formula the Bears were fairly confident was their best approach.

Going into this game, the Cal offense had found a decent chunk of the playbook that worked successfully even if the scoring outputs weren’t fantastic outside of the 49-point outburst against Arizona. Figuring out a team's strengths and weaknesses is part of what soft scheduling at the start of the season is supposed to provide.

So, the Bears did exactly what they should do and ran through that catalog on Saturday afternoon. But instead of finding success, they found stagnation for much of the day.

Let’s look back at the Notre Dame game for an example.

With just under 6 minutes to play in the first half, Cal dialed up this man-coverage beater for a big completion to Jeremiah Hunter.