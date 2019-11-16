Analysis: An Anticevich Supernova in Cal's 82-62 Win over CBU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Sometimes, a fresh slate is needed.In the post-game conference, Mark Fox noted that he gave every player a fresh chance to prove themselves, with Grant Anticevich proving to be a talented three-poi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news