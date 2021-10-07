A Week to Correct, Rest, and Refocus

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox is aware of the growing fan tumult around his tenure, as the Bears are 2-7 over his last nine games, following two straight winning seasons. "When you're not winning, fans are upset," Wilcox said, "frustrated and I don't blame them. They want to win too, I expect that, and that's part of the role that I'm in. I accept the fact that they're upset and frustrated and our role is to win games, so the fans and people can be proud of the product on the field, and myself, the coaches and our players take ownership of that and we have the responsibility to do that." Now, Cal has a 1-4 record, a bye week, and their most difficult road trip of the year upcoming. When Cal has had their worst losses in the Wilcox era, from the 2017 loss to Washington, the 2018 loss to UCLA, the 2019 loss to Utah, the 2020 Big Game loss, they've come back with a much needed win each time. Winning is what Cal needs moving forward, something Wilcox knows. "The best response is winning games," Wilcox noted, "that's the ultimate that we can do for our fans." How does winning start for the Bears again? There's a handful of obvious and not so obvious areas

The PAT Snap/Hold Exchange Three times this season, the snap/hold exchange has cost Cal points. In two out of the three occasions, it could have led to a different outcome against TCU and Washington. Against Washington State, it deflated the Bears, and it's something for Slater Zellers and Jamieson Sheahan to fix, as Zellers has been fine on long snaps to the punter so far. Early OL success to Conference Struggles Cal allowed four sacks in their first three games, and that number has expanded to 11 thanks to seven sacks facing the Washington teams. The tackles in particular have struggled, with Valentino Daltoso (19 pressures allowed in 209 pass blocking snaps) and Will Craig (13 pressures allowed in 181 pass blocking snaps) struggling at points, though Daltoso has often been Cal's top run blocking offensive lineman. Cal may have to look at shifting around some of their linemen if problems continue. Different Teams at Home and on the Road In one of the more interesting stats brought to light by Avinash Kunnath of Write for California, Cal is a different team on the road than they what they've been at home.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IHRoZSBoZWxsIGhhcHBlbnMgdG8gdGhlIENhbCBvZmZlbnNl IGF0IGhvbWUgaW4gMjAyMT88YnI+PGJyPkhvbWU6IENhbCBpcyAxMTF0aCBp biBwYXNzZXIgcmF0aW5nLCAxMTB0aCBpbiBwYXNzIHlhcmRzL2F0dGVtcHQs IDc0dGggaW4geWFyZHMvcGxheSwgMTE2dGggaW4gcG9pbnRzL2dhbWUgPGJy Pjxicj5Sb2FkOiBDYWwgaXMgMjZ0aCBpbiBwYXNzZXIgcmF0aW5nLCAxOXRo IGluIHBhc3MgeWFyZHMvYXR0ZW1wdCwgMTN0aCBpbiB5YXJkcy9wbGF5LCA1 MHRoIGluIHBvaW50cy9nYW1lPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXZpbmFzaCBLdW5uYXRo IChAYXZpbmFzaGt1bm5hdGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYXZpbmFzaGt1bm5hdGgvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDU5MjU3NTE1NDc1NjgxMzQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=