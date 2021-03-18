"Those guys guys who were freshman or redshirted in 2019," Thompson said, "the spring those guys anticipated prior to the 2020 season wasn't there. The summer training, doing the football stuff, being able to in your free time go in, talk to your coaches, and watch film wasn't there. It was all via Zoom, but there wasn't anything to watch of themselves running the plays. It has been a big swing in a lot of those guys, you'll probably talk to coach Toler and hear him talk about Tommy Christakos, same situation. Those guys are starting to grow more and more as they get out there."

The lack of a full spring last year compared to this spring has been a major talking point for Cal, as running backs coach Aristotle Thompson made a salient point about the Bears roster.

With 56 of Cal's 103 players on the roster either in their second or third year in the program, there are a number of players who are having their first real camp experience, where they're getting the benefit of a ton of repetitions. Those are a valuable commodity that was lost last year.

There are a handful of players among that group making a jump now. Zach Johnson has notably taken the reigns as the backup quarterback leading into the spring game. Muelu Iosefa, Blake Antzoulatos, Orin Patu and Braxten Croteau are all a part of the linebacker rotation. Every scholarship defensive lineman not named JH Tevis is in their third year at Cal or lower. Jeremiah Hunter continues the ascent he was making last fall prior to a season ending injury.

There's a few guys in particular in that group who are beginning to carve out niches for themselves, as playing time becomes a bigger focus moving into the spring game.

WR Tommy Christakos

The second year wideout from Arizona has earned a nickname with his production this spring.

"He earned the name 'top-shelf Tommy,'" WR coach Burl Toler noted "the way he goes up to get the ball."

Christakos, at a listed 6'4" and 205 lbs, continues to grow as a big wideout, having success in making 50/50 balls 90/10 balls in his favor. It has stood out to offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, who can play Christakos at the X, Z, or even in the slot.

"In the fall, he really came on late," Musgrave said, "whether it be the Oregon week or the Washington State week, Tommy really started showing up in practice, making big plays, a lot of eyebrow raising plays. He's really picked up from the fall to the spring, every day doing something out of this world."

OL Ben Coleman

Coleman was arguably the most improved offensive player a year ago, carving out playing time at every non-center offensive line position. Coleman, who has played some center this spring, has followed in the footsteps of Valentino Daltoso, who told the third year lineman to make himself available.

"Ben is a stud, and it's clear it really comes natural to him," Daltoso said, "we had a couple conversations last year about moving over to offense from d-line, where he fits in. I told him exactly what I did when I was a younger guy, and it's 'make yourself available to play, (at) right guard, right tackle, left guard, left tackle,' because he has the ability and talent to move inside and out. I think he has put together a very solid spring ball at a lot of different positions. He has set himself up nicely to compete for a lot of different spots."

Cal is bound to use more than five offensive lineman, and Coleman will again be in the rotation in some shape or form.

DB Collin Gamble

There is a general rule is spring ball that whenever a player's name comes up, unprompted, more than five times, they're someone to watch, as Collin Gamble's name has been at the forefront when defensive players have been mentioned this spring, whether that's by Peter Sirmon, Josh Drayden, Nikko Remigio or Justin Wilcox.

Gamble, much like Drayden, is a guy who can play both inside and out. With Drayden and Chigozie Anusiem looking to have the cornerback spots somewhat locked up, Gamble looks to slot in as the nickel guy or the extra cornerback in, as both him and Josh Drayden are flexible players.

TE Nick Alftin

Admittedly, Alftin is not within that 2019/20 group, but he is in his second year playing tight end, having moved to the position in fall camp of 2019, moving back to outside linebacker due to injury, then moving back to tight end.

"He shows up every day making a crucial block or catching the ball down the field because he's so big," Musgrave said, "he's got such a big wingspan and has such a big catch radius. The quarterbacks love him because you throw it within a square mile and he'll come down with it."

The former Archbishop Mitty football and volleyball standout has grown into the position, one he played in high school, and has played some H-back in the offense as well. He should see the field for the Bears among a very competitive tight end room

"It's good to have that frame out there," Musgrave said,"when blocks people he covers them up, he covers up linebackers, we trust him when he blocks defensive linemen, he's carving out a role for himself."