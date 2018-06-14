Leading up to football season, we're going to go through Cal's roster as it stands at the moment, going backward from #99 all the way to #2, looking at where guys stand, either going into the rotation or otherwise.

64 Gentle Williams

G | 6'3" 295 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | Florence, MS

Likely role in 2018: Working into the OL rotation

Williams, whose full name is Gentle Byron Williams, saw his first action in 2017. He redshirted the 2016 season, after a knee injury. In 2017 though, Williams played mainly left guard for the Bears, mainly seeing time in the Ole Miss game on a couple pivotal Cal drives, including one that put the Bears up 20-16 on a Matt Anderson field goal. Williams didn't see action in a game after the Washington State game however.

Career Stats: Four games played

61 Valentino Daltoso

G/T | 6'4" 305 lbs. | Redshirt Sophomore | Boise, ID

Likely role in 2018: Starting right guard, with potential to move around the line

Daltoso came in on a scholarship after initially walking on at Oregon in 2016. Steve Greatwood coming down to Berkeley to coach the Bears brought in the Boise native, and Daltoso almost immediately seized a role as the Bears' starting right guard. Since, Daltoso has stayed at that spot, starting 9 games in 2017, getting injured later in the season, then returning during the Stanford game. During the spring, Daltoso played a bit of both tackle spots, with an intriguing lineup seeing him at right tackle, Mike Saffell at right guard, Addison Ooms at center, Patrick Mekari at left guard, and Jake Curhan at left tackle.

Career Stats: 10 games played, 9 starts at right guard

59 Jordan Kunaszyk

ILB | 6'3" 235 lbs. | Redshirt Senior | Sacramento, CA

Likely role in 2018: Starting inside linebacker

Kunaszyk came in late with the class of 2016, as then-DC Art Kaufman needed a linebacker. Kunaszyk, a late bloomer from American River College, has impressed since then with his instincts, and looks like a potential NFL draft pick going into 2018. With a change in diet, the former Roseville HS standout looks about a half-step faster. He stepped in for an injured Devante Downs in 2017 to start the final 5 games for the Bears, and even earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors during the Washington State game. In 2016, he sealed a double overtime win over Oregon with an interception. Kunaszyk is one of Cal's representatives for Pac-12 Media day in July as well. He's on the watchlist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy

Career Stats: 21 games played, six starts, 125 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

58 Semisi Uluave

OL | 6'5" 350 lbs. | Senior | Honolulu, HI

Likely Role in 2018: Special teams/working way into OL rotation

Uluave played on special teams in 2017, and that may end up being his role for 2018, as the former 4-star offensive linemen was injured for the entirety of the spring. He signaled in the offensive line calls for the offensive line during the spring, though he hasn't been able to work his way back into the OL rotation as of yet.

Career Stats: Eighteen games played

57 Addison Ooms

C | 6'4", 305 lbs. | Redshirt Senior | Santa Ana, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starting center

Ooms, a former walk-on from SoCal powerhouse Mater Dei, has become the elder statesman of the offensive line. Starting the entirety of the 2016 and 2017 seasons at center, Ooms has been the most reliable lineman over the past two years. He's been praised as one of the most knowledgeable players on the team when it comes to calls on the offensive line, and along with Malik McMorris, he earned a scholarship in the spring of 2017. He's on the Rimington Trophy Watchlist as well.

Career Stats: 24 starts

56 Jack Beeman

OL | 6'4" 300 lbs. | Redshirt Freshman | Loomis, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Scout team/working way into OL rotation

Beeman's another big body walk-on from a strong high school program in Northern California. During his senior year at Del Oro, the Golden Eagles made it to the state title game before falling to a stacked San Clemente team.

55 Lone Toailoa

DE | 6'2" 280 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Auckland, New Zealand

Likely Role in 2018: In defensive end rotation

Toailoa came in this spring, making some of the best plays you'll see from a 3-4 defensive lineman during the 15 practice session. Most notably, Toailoa batted down a screen pass while still engaged with the offensive lineman with one arm, and caught the pass with the other arm. He's called it a dream to be playing football at this level, and he plays with that level of enthusiasm as well. He tweaked his knee near the end of camp, but should be back for fall camp.

53 Michael Saffell

G/C | 6'2" 310 lbs | Sophomore | Huntington Beach, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In OL rotation, part time starter

Another enthusiastic lineman, Saffell saw his first action as a true freshman against USC last year, where he most notably sprung Vic Enwere on a pin and pull play to convert a 4th and 1. Saffell, who plays all three interior spots for the Bears, plays offensive line with the same vivacity that Mary Poppins sang to kids with. He'll have a chance to start this year, but he'll be in the rotation nonetheless, but in 2019 he'll likely take over the center spot from Addison Ooms.