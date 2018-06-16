Leading up to football season, we're going to go through Cal's roster as it stands at the moment, going backward from #99 all the way to #2, looking at where guys stand, either going into the rotation or otherwise.

50 Hunter Abel

NG | 6' 265 lbs | Redshirt Junior | Piedmont, CA

Likely Role for 2018: Scout team/working his way into the DL rotation

Abel, a walk-on from nearby Piedmont, has gotten praise from the Cal coaching staff for being a versatile member of their scout team, winning the Dink Artal Award for defensive scout team player of the year. He moved around the defensive line to give the offense a look for the scout team, and he's one of the most enthusiastic players to watch during practices.

49 Jake Tonges

TE | 6'5", 210 lbs. | Redshirt Freshman | Los Gatos, CA

Likely Role for 2018: Scout team/working his way into the TE rotation

Tonges, a walk-on from nearby Los Gatos, is another big body at the tight end spot, one that could use putting on more weight, but there aren't many guys that are 6'5" and can move well. Tonges is that, and he's another local kid. Whether he can work his way up remains to be seen though.

49 Chris Landgrebe

K | 6'2", 190 lbs. | Redshirt Freshman | Cincinnati, OH

Likely Role for 2018: Competing for the starting kicker spot

Landgrebe committed to the Bears under the Dykes regime as a preferred walk-on, but stayed on and continued onto Cal from his high school days in Cincinnati. Landgrebe joined the cabal of left-footed Cal kickers, and is fighting with Gabe Siemieniec for the starting kicker job. He has a solid leg, and Charlie Ragle has noted that he'd feel comfortable with either one of Landgrebe or Siemieniec kicking off.

48 Tim Newman

ILB | 6'2", 230 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | San Juan Capistrano, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Scout team

Newman, a walk-on transfer from Saddleback College, came to Cal last fall and redshirted. Newman played in four games for Saddleback, recording 14 tackles, .5 TFLs, and 2 fumble recoveries, coming off his HS career at San Juan Hills, where he recorded 94 tackles as a senior, while playing offensive line due to injuries.

48 Daniel Etter

LS | 5'10", 235 lbs | Redshirt Freshman | Oakland, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Scout team

Etter, out of San Francisco's Riordan HS, walked on a year ago at the long snapper position after playing the position during his prep career.

47 Alonso Vera

LS | 5'11", 240 lbs. | Senior | Carson, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starting long snapper

Vera transferred into Cal with a scholarship, coming from Long Beach CC, and originally playing with D2 team Seton Hill. Vera's taken over the long snapping duties since then, with all but one snap being on target since the beginning of 2017, and the botched snap was due to having a 3rd string holder who hadn't taken reps in during the end of the Washington game. Despite the addition of long snapper Slater Zellers this offseason, Vera looks to hold onto his position as a senior.

Career Stats: 12 games played, 1 tackle

46 Gabe Siemieniec

K | 6'1", 235 lbs. | Redshirt Sophomore | Caledon, Ontario, Canada

Likely Role in 2018: Competing for the starting kicker job

Pronounced Shem-yen-netz, the Canadian kicker who some call 'Goldilocks' handled the kickoff duties for the Bears in 2017, supplanting Matt Anderson in the role. Siemieniec is now set to compete with Landgrebe for the starting kicker spot in 2018, and he might have the stronger leg of the two.

Career Stats: 52 kickoffs, 3333 yards, 64.1 yards per kickoff, 27 touchbacks in 12 games played

45 Branden Smith

CB | 5'10", 175 lbs. | Redshirt Freshman | Lancaster, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the DB rotation

Smith, a sprinter from Paraclete HS, was one of the Bears' late commits in the 2017 class, as he picked the Bears over BYU in the late stages. Smith, a former 3-star, was the beneficiary of injuries at the DB spot, running with the second and first teams frequently during the spring. Smith holds multiple track records at Paraclete, including a 10.67 100M, while leading his squad to a state title as a senior.

44 Zeandae Johnson

DE | 6'4", 300 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Fresno, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the DE rotation if he's recovered

Johnson broke out during the spring of 2017, but that momentum came to a screeching halt with him hurting his knee during the summer of 2017, knocking him out for the year. He didn't play during the spring, though he did run through non-contact drills to knock some of the rust off. When healthy, Johnson looked solid at the right end spot. He had started to come together near the end of 2016, and spring of 2017 continued that. If he can return to form, he can easily contribute in the DE rotation.

Career Stats: 11 games played (mainly on special teams in 2016), 4 tackles, .5 TFLs

42 Colt Doughty

ILB | 6'1", 235 lbs. | Junior | Los Gatos, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the ILB rotation

Doughty was in during the spring after transferring from the College of San Mateo, where he put up 177 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss (-53 yards), 3.0 sacks (-17 yards), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and four pass breakups over his two years at one of the top junior colleges in the country. Doughty struggled early in the spring, as he looked to catch up to the speed of the game, but started getting better by the end of the sessions. He's still in need of growth, but he was brought in to play right away. And he needs to change his number to 45.

41 Gerran Brown

ILB | 6'2", 220 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Santa Ana, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the ILB rotation, likely starter next to Jordan Kunaszyk

Brown was a massive surprise a year ago, coming in out of nowhere as his friend Malik McMorris brought the move up to the coaching staff, as Brown transferred from Washington after redshirting his freshman season in 2015, and not playing football in 2016. Brown came in during the spring of 2017 and quickly impressed with his nose for the ball. When Devante Downs went down during the Washington State game, Brown took over at the Will spot and put the exclamation point on the blowout, returning a fumble for a touchdown, then doing the John Cena 'You can't see me,' taunt as a capper. Brown also laid some solid hits in on Bryce Love during the 2017 Big Game, and he started four of the final five games of Cal's season. Brown was out for the spring, but like Johnson, he participated in some non-contact drills.

Career Stats: 12 games played, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD