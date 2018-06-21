Leading up to football season, we're going to go through Cal's roster as it stands at the moment, going backward from #99 all the way to #2, looking at where guys stand, either going into the rotation or otherwise.

30 Matt Rockett

WR | 5'9" 190 lbs. | Redshirt Senior | Santa Ana, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Possibly in WR rotation/Special teams

Rockett's had an interesting career as a Golden Bear. He was one of five true freshman to play every game in 2014, doing it as a walk-on, but from there he hasn't reached double digit games played in a season since. Rockett's still grinding at it, returning after a knee injury robbed him of his 2016 season, and has been on special teams for the larger portion of his career. Rockett, like a number of other receivers, did get plenty of reps this spring at wide receiver, but with Vic Wharton and Kanawai Noa returning, his opportunity there may not be as great. Rockett notably did pick up a targeting penalty last year against Ole Miss, which took him out of that matchup early. He's also one of seven former Mater Dei players on the roster, and is one of two players on the Cal roster to have blocked a punt (Ray Hudson is the other).

Career Stats: 3 receptions for 18 yards (all in 2014), 5 tackles, 1 blocked punt, 28 games played

29 Bryce Turner

CB | 5'10" 180 lbs. | Redshirt Sophomore | Lakewood, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Working his way into the DB rotation

Turner was Traveon Beck's running mate at St. John Bosco, with Turner playing a year at Long Beach City College before walking on with the Bears (18 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1 INT in 11 games played at LBCC). Turner's played both safety and corner during the spring, though due to injury he ended up playing more corner.

28 Patrick Laird

RB | 6' 205 lbs. | Redshirt Senior | Arroyo Grande, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starting Running Back

Laird was the breakout star of 2017, seizing the running back job after Tre Watson went down, with a 12 carry, 191 yard and 3 TD performance against Weber State. In 10 starts and 11 games played in 2017, Laird had the first 1000 yard season by a Cal RB since Daniel Lasco in 2014 with 1127 yards. Laird's the leader of the running back group, and is using his platform to help in the community with his Summer Reading Challenge. Laird's gotten over 2800 signups from kids to complete his challenge, wanting kids to read over the summer to prevent summer learning loss, with those participating receiving up to four free tickets for Cal's opener against North Carolina.

As a player, Laird's a cutback runner, a good fit for the Bears zone blocking scheme, while also a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield. He has enough acceleration off his cuts to break away from defenders, and enough power to stay on his feet through the first hit. He's as versatile a player as he is a human being.

Career Stats: 28 games played, 10 starts, 202 carries for 1192 yards and 9 TDs, 48 receptions for 320 yards and 1 TD

28 Quentin Tartabull

S | 5'11" 195 lbs. |Redshirt Senior | Mission Hills, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In safety rotation

When you mention Quentin Tartabull to the Cal staff, he's someone they have to remind to back off on hitting during practice when it's a tag-tempo period (i.e. don't tackle to the ground, two-hand touch). Tartabull's got some power, which sees him playing the hybrid S/OLB from time to time. That said, Tartabull is likely to see time at safety moreso, rotating in when he can. He had his play revitalized by Gerald Alexander, and will get to be a difference maker once more for the Cal defense in 2018.

Career Stats: 17 games played, 5 starts, 49 tackles, 4 passes deflected, 1 INT

27 Ashtyn Davis

S | 6'1" 190 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Santa Cruz, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starting Safety/Kick Returner

Davis, a former walk-on, who's also the Pac-12 110M hurdles champion. He's one of Justin Wilcox's go to players when he talks about the breakout guys on the team this year. More often than not, he'll say Davis is a football player who does track, and he's right. Davis seems to relish contact coming from the safety spot, somewhere Wilcox and staff put him last year, and he's turned into a solid safety, setting the tone for the Wazzu game with a massive hit on the first play. Davis has also assumed the kick return role, something that will continue into 2018 and beyond.

Career Stats: 24 games played, 58 tackles, 4 passes deflected, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT; 39 kick returns for 826 yards, long of 44

26 Biaggio Ali-Walsh

RB | 5'10" 190 lbs. | Redshirt Freshman | Las Vegas, NV

Likely Role in 2018: Backup Running Back/Change of Pace threat

Ali-Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, pays tribute to his legendary grandfather with a tattoo of a butterfly on one arm, and a bee on the other. The former Bishop Gorman standout is about a lot more than that. He's currently listed as third on the RB depth chart, but the former Nevada player of the year has speed that's unmatched by the rest of the running backs. He adjusted to the speed of the defense this spring, getting to show some of his explosiveness off cuts, and can be the change of pace guy that they're looking for in the spot.

24 Camryn Bynum

CB | 6' 180 lbs. | Redshirt Sophomore | Corona, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starting Cornerback

Bynum might be the best player on the defense. That's no joke. He made a massive jump from a pretty good redshirt freshman year that saw him start every game, and could be a lockdown corner for the Bears going forward. Bynum won the DB competition last fall, producing the most turnovers/big plays in practice, which landed him the starting spot. Bynum's gotten quicker, has excellent technique, and can matchup with a whole host of different wideouts.

Career Stats: 12 games played, 58 tackles, .5 sack, 2 INTs, 10 PBUs

23 Malik Psalms

OLB |6'1" 195 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Chino Hills, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In OLB rotation/hybrid OLB/S type

Psalms has been through the gamut as far as positions played. Corner, safety, and now outside linebacker, or more specifically, the 'Coin' position they've created. Lots of teams have a hybrid OLB/S spot (Arizona State calls theirs the Tillman, for instance), and Psalms is the player Tim DeRuyter has tagged to do the job for him. Psalms has been tasked with a few different responsibilities, sometimes it's getting out on a slot receiver in coverage, sometimes he's in run support, sometimes he's rushing the passer. He could use a little more size to do the second two, but he looked solid in the spot during the spring, as defenses have a need to become more versatile to cover more spread out teams. Psalms has his niche there.

Career Stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass deflected, 1 forced fumble