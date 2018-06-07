Leading up to football season, we're going to go through Cal's roster as it stands at the moment, going backward from #99 all the way to #2, looking at where guys stand, either going into the rotation or otherwise.

99 Malik McMorris

TE/FB | 5'11", 290 lbs. | Senior | Santa Ana, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starter at fullback/H-back

McMorris is a unicorn, as in there aren't really any guys around his size that are that agile, with soft hands and the ability to throw a block. Up until a shovel pass thrown to him against Weber State, McMorris had only produced 1st downs or touchdowns on his carries and receptions. The former Mater Dei star came in as a walk-on for football and track before earning a scholarship in 2017. He also set a personal best in the shotput as a member of the track and field team at Cal, throwing 59'3" at the NCAA West Preliminaries.

Career Stats: 8 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD: 8 receptions, 76 yards, 2 TDs

99 Siulagisipai Fuimaono

Nose Guard | 6'4", 305 lbs | Redshirt Freshman | Okinawa, Japan

Likely Role in 2018: In the two-deep at nose guard, potential starter

Fuimaono came into the program last May as someone whose size projected, but the level of play in his Japanese league did not. Coming from a military family, Fuimaono had played at Kadena High School (a high school for children of military personnel stationed at the Kadena Air Force Base), moving to Okinawa in the seventh grade. He's fluent in Japanese, and took a massive step forward at nose guard this spring. Without Chris Palmer, Fuimaono got a ton of reps, looked way more aggressive than he did in the fall, something Tim DeRuyter attributed to knowing what to do more often, and his size makes him a key player going forward.

98 Chris Palmer

Nose Guard | 6'2", 335 lbs | Redshirt Senior | Lawrenceville, GA

Likely Role in 2018: In the two deep at nose guard, potential starter

Palmer, originally brought in late in the class of 2014, has flipped back and forth between OL and DL during his time at Cal, before eventually settling back in on the DL in 2016 due to injuries to multiple defensive tackles. Since then, Palmer's worked his way up on the defensive line, including earning 3 starts over the final four games of the 2017 season at nose guard. His injury this spring means he'll be competing with Fuimaono for playing time, but he's probably the most able to occupy space as a true nose guard.

Career Stats: 3 starts, 20 tackles

96 Tevin Paul

Defensive End | 6'4", 265 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | Austin, TX

Likely Role in 2018: In the two deep at one of the DE spots

Paul's flashed some, most notably a year ago against Washington while everything else was going wrong for the Bears. He also wasn't in much during the spring, but the former Lake Travis defensive lineman (a two-star in the class of 2016) will see time in the fall as the Bears figure out who can go at defensive end. Per CalBears.com, his intended major is Environmental Economics and Policy.

Career Stats: 18 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 2 QB hurries

93 Luc Bequette

Defensive End | 6'2", 300 lbs | Redshirt Junior | Little Rock, AK

Likely Role in 2018: Starter at left defensive end

Bequette, a former two star in the class of 2015, was one of only three defensive players to start all 12 games for the Bears in 2017 (Cam Bynum and James Looney were the other two). Bequette, the son of a former Arkansas offensive lineman and an Olympic ice skater, solidified his spot on the left side of the line (a run stopping spot) this spring, looking more agile than he did in 2017.

Career Stats: 12 starts in 2017, 27 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

92 Gabe Cherry

Defensive End | 6'5", 280 lbs | Redshirt Freshman | Bakersfield, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Competing to break into the rotation

Cherry had a solid spring, getting a few more reps due to injuries on the defensive line as well. He has length more than most of the guys on the defensive line currently, as he continues to learn the defense and get comfortable in his spot. His great uncle, Duane Williams, was a center for Cal when Joe Roth starred at quarterback, so Cherry has a Cal legacy in his background, and he's going to continue to have opportunities to break into the defensive line rotation in what should be a somewhat open competition going forward.

91 Chinedu Udeogu

Defensive End | 6'4", 265 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | Inverness, IL



Likely Role in 2018: Competing to break into the rotation

Udeogu, a former two-star from the class of 2016, has the length to be successful at defensive end, but didn't get to showcase it too much during the spring, due to being dinged up. He played in all 12 games in 2017, so he has some experience, he's got a lot of competition to stay in the rotation however.

Career Stats: 6 tackles

90 Rusty Becker

Defensive End |6'4", 280 lbs | Redshirt Senior | Maple Grove, MN

Likely Role in 2018: In the two deep at defensive end

Becker was the defensive MVP of the spring game, recording two big sacks as he got a ton of reps that day. He's made a jump from his junior season, making sure to do extra sled work after practice, and getting up to the level where he can be a regular contributor on the line. The seven tackles and two sacks he had during the spring game proved that to the coaches. The former JC transfer should be in the mix for playing time at DE.

Career Stats: 4 tackles

89 Evan Weaver

Inside Linebacker | 6'3", 240 lbs | Junior | Spokane, WA

Likely Role in 2018: Possible starter at inside linebacker

Weaver came in as a 4-3 defensive end with a massive motor out of Gonzaga Prep in the class of 2016. He was moved to OLB when the Bears swapped to a 3-4, then found his current spot during fall camp, where he showed a nose for finding the hole and making tackles in the backfield from that inside linebacker spot. Weaver, who has slimmed down from his DE days, loves contact, and has improved his zone drops, along with being able to keep guys in front of him to make tackles. He's one of the three guys who could end up starting next to Jordan Kunaszyk this fall.

Career Stats: 71 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 PBUs

89 Matt Laris

Tight End | 6'3", 230 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | Renton, WA

Likely Role in 2018: Looking to break into the TE rotation

Laris had a bit of an up and down spring. At the beginning, as Ray Hudson eased his way back from a foot injury, Laris got a ton of reps, looking solid for the most part. He came into the program as a big wideout from Eastside Catholic in the class of 2016, and he's done well to adjust his body to being able to play tight end. He got hurt near the end of spring, which limited his time. With Ian Bunting and McCallan Castles coming in, as well as Gavin Reinwald, Ray Hudson, Kyle Wells, and Malik McMorris playing big roles, it's a crowded room for Laris going forward.