In that virtual vein, it has been about taking the reps Cal had in spring, and combining that with what Musgrave is having the Bears watch during their virtual film sessions.

"We’ve watched a little bit of everything," quarterback Chase Garbers said, "the Raiders, the Broncos with Case Keenum, we watched a little bit of the Vikings, then sometimes the Falcons or the Eagles, because his coaching tree comes from Mike Shanahan way back when and the 49ers, there’s a lot of good coaches in the NFL who run that same kind of stuff. I’m just picking up things from every single one of them and seeing how it’s going to translate for our offense.

"It is significantly different (from the previous offense)," wideout Nikko Remigio added,"but I like it a lot. There’s a lot of elements to his offense that are going to make it successful, that have made it successful in the past. You definitely see the difference in levels from a college-style offense, to an NFL-ran offense. The concepts make a lot more sense through coach Musgrave’s offense, I’m excited to be a part of it and learning it."