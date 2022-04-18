A lot to like so far from Cal spring practice -- really
Memorial Stadium might be the world's leading supply of sunshine with all the pumping that’s happening right now.It’s frankly unbelievable the stuff ‘they’ are saying about the California Golden Be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news