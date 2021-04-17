A Closer Look at the 2018 Class
Cal's 2018 recruiting class was the first full group put together by Justin Wilcox and company, a 22 player group to help fill some of the holes in the roster in the early portion of his tenure. Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news