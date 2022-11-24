It won't change the overall disappointment of the season, nor will it quell questions about the trajectory of the program, but Cal's win over rival Stanford in the annual "Big Game" last week -- inside of a packed California Memorial Stadium -- has certainly impacted the collective mood of the Golden Bears.

And the season finale Friday against a No. 17-ranked UCLA team that has suddenly lost back-to-back games is seen as an opportunity to further some of the positive momentum achieved last week.

The Bears (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) host the Bruins (8-3, 5-3) at 1:30 p.m. PT Friday (on FOX).

"We don't feel great about our record by any teams. We feel we could have played much better football and had a chance to win more games and should have won more games. We didn't get that done, so that's on me and us as a program. Playing UCLA is an awesome opportunity," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "They're a very good team. We're going to have to play really well to win, but yeah, it would be very meaningful to find a way to win this game. It's going to be a challenge, but our guys are going to be ready to play."

The 27-20 win over Stanford last weekend before an announced crowd of 51,892 also reminded some of the Cal players what is possible for this program if it starts trending in a better direction.

"To see all those fans, to see how packed it was that night, begs the question, why can't we do it more? So hopefully as years [go] on and I come to visit and come back and celebrate with the other alumni and support my younger teammates, hopefully we can continue to pack the house," senior safety Daniel Scott said. "Because once you do it once, why not do it again?"

Said quarterback Jack Plummer: "It was definitely [a] different experience, a very positive one for our teammates. I think we played off the energy that the crowd was giving us. It was awesome. ... Ideally when you win more games more people show up because they want to see a good product, so yeah, I think if we can continue to have success like that more people will show up and it will have a snowball effect for us."

One step at a time.

Cal is going to finish with its third straight losing season, but closing with two straight wins would certainly give the staff something to emphasize and build upon moving forward.

