News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-09 13:00:08 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Week One of Cal Football's 2020 Spring Practice

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

The first three practices of spring football are in the books in Berkeley, with the second set of three to start back up on Wednesday. With the Bears set to get into more contact scenarios this week, take a look back at everything we've learned over the first week and the questions that still need to be answered.

Spring Ball Notebooks: Day One | Day Two | Day Three

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}