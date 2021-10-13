3-2-1: Cal MBB at Pac-12 Media Day

In this edition of the 3-2-1, we're looking at some of the takeaways from Mark Fox and company at Pac-12 Media Day.

For the fifth consecutive year, Cal has been picked to finish in the bottom three of the Pac-12, as the Bears were picked last in the Pac-12 for the 2021-22 season. It's unsurprising, after the Bears finished 9-20 and 3-17 in conference play, which put them at the bottom of the conference a year ago. Cal also lost top scorer Matt Bradley to the transfer portal, and will look to pull themselves out of the bottom of the conference with a relatively veteran group.

1. An Actual Offseason

One of the most striking pieces from today's media availability was the admission that the team hadn't eaten a meal together all of last year. It's something that brings into focus just how abnormal of a season the Bears had a year ago, without the same number of practices, or time even in Haas Pavilion, the weight room, the film room, or otherwise.

Now Cal has had the opportunity to be around each other for a full offseason and everything that entails, for a physically bigger team. Fox noted that it's the first full offseason he's had with his team, something that's a necessity carrying into what they hope is a more successful 2021-22 season.

2. Depth to Play Fast

One thing Fox repeatedly hit on during his press availability and during his Pac-12 Network interview was the depth of his team, as Cal has 'six or seven' wings to use that can matchup length-wise with other teams in the conference. This is a dimension Cal hasn't had for a while, and one of the bigger things for Fox during the media availability was their ability to match up defensively, without having to hide smaller players on defense as often against taller counterparts.

In addition, Cal now has 15 scholarship players, thanks to the extra year allowed by the NCAA. That depth, along with Cal potentially having a few more guys who can get minutes from the start (namely the freshman trio of Sam Alajiki, Marsalis Roberson, and Obinna Anyanwu) translates in the potential to play faster. Fox noted that they could play with a little more tempo, something a little surprising considering Fox's general offense as a coach, and the fact that Cal was 322nd out of 357 D1 teams in adjusted tempo a year ago, per KenPom.

3. Older Roster Stands Out

Cal's roster now includes ten players in their junior year or higher on the roster, one of the more experienced rosters a Cal team has had in a long time, with it being the oldest roster that Fox has had at Berkeley. In particular, the likes of Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly, Cal's representatives at Pac-12 Media Day, give the Bears more experience in the post than Cal has had in a while.

Cal's program under Mark Fox has aimed to be a developmental one, as Fox mentioned that some programs can bring in more transfers and one and done types. This program, for better or for worse, is aiming toward a similar profile as Villanova, based off experience and development.