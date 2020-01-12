3-2-1: A Home Sweep for Cal Men's Basketball
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There's something about the Washington schools with Cal recently. The Bears ended a long losing skid against the Huskies late last season, sweeping both Washington and Washington State at home a ye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news