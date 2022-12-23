"I locked in my commitment so early because of how hectic the transfer portal is getting," he said. "I just wanted to do something different in my family. I live in the High Desert where not too many people get to have the opportunity that I have received. I want to make it to the league and Cal gives me the best opportunity to accomplish that."

Solis explained to Golden Bear Report why the time was now for that decision.

Jojo Solis, a running back from San Bernardino, Calif., didn't feel the need to wait any longer, announcing his Golden Bears pledge during the middle of his sophomore year of high school.

While all the attention may be on the final stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Cal picked up a commitment for its 2025 recruiting class on Friday.

Solis has been communicating with the Cal staff for about a year, as the Bears showed early interest in the talented running back, and he visited in April. The experience from that trip and his growing relationship with the staff sealed his decision.

"Honestly, the environment of the Bay Area and how great the vibe is out there, everyone makes you feel like your family. That’s huge for me because I’m big on family," Solis said. "Cal made me feel welcomed. Ever since I stepped foot onto the university I loved it."

MaxPreps lists stats for Solis for seven games this fall, as he rushed for 422 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns while adding 17 catches for 235 yards and a score.

In 15 games as a freshman last year, Solis rushed for 2,088 yards (8.1 YPC) and 35 touchdowns while adding 24 receptions for 465 yards and 2 scores, per MaxPreps.

He describes himself as "a versatile back that can run downhill and make plays but also can catch out of the backfield and line up at receiver and make plays there as well."

If Solis sticks with his Cal commitment, he'd join the program for the 2025 season. Assuming no changes to the roster, star 2022 freshman running back Jaydn Ott would be entering his senior season or heading off to the NFL at that time, while recent transfer addition Byron Cardwell would also have one more year of eligibility at that point if he hasn't already moved on by then.

Surely, the Bears will recruit more running backs in the upcoming 2024 class, but depending on Solis' development between now and when he gets to college, his arrival in 2025 could be very timely.

Again, though, college football rosters and recruiting plans are ever tenuous, but it was nonetheless intriguing news Friday for a promising young prospect to feel strong enough about the program to announce a commitment so early.