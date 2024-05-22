When you know, you know. That was the case for Anthony League after picking up an offer from Cal on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours later, he has committed to the Bears.

The three-star running back from Millikan High School down in Long Beach was offered by Cal assistant Aristotle Thompson on Tuesday, and it did not take long for League to reach a decision.

He picked the Bears over offers from Washington, Utah, Arizona, BYU, San Diego State and San Jose State among others.

"After speaking with Coach AT about the program and his vision for the RBs and for me, I was inspired by his genuine and honest feedback," League said about his decision to commit to Cal so quickly. "His insights and plans to help me reach the next step in my journey made this decision clear. Not to mention, it’s one of the top academic institutions."